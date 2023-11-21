BERLIN, Nov 21 — Austria coach Ralf Rangnick warned his side were prepared for an “explosive duel” in today's friendly with his native Germany in Vienna.

The former Manchester United manager told reporters the match-up between the two neighbours was a “special game for both nations”, explaining “in club football, you’d call it a derby”.

Rangnick, 65, who was named Austria coach in April, said the clash would be the perfect preparation for next year’s Euros, to be held in Germany.

“We’re really looking forward to the Euros. What is most important is that we develop into a real tournament team,” the German coach said.

“Against Germany, we’ll get a chance to see how it feels to play one of the top teams in Europe.”

With six wins out of eight matches, Austria have secured qualification for next year’s tournament.

Austria have only lost one of nine matches in 2023, going down 3-2 to group winners Belgium in Vienna in October.

Austria captain David Alaba echoed his coach’s sentiments, calling the match “a very special game for all of us” and saying “we want to end the year successfully”.

Austria take on a Germany in transition, who have won one of three matches under new manager Julian Nagelsmann.

However Nagelsmann insisted his side’s 3-2 loss to Turkiye on Saturday was not reflective of a lack in quality.

“It’s not dramatic, you can have a bad day,” Nagelsmann told reporters.

“You have to compensate for that and minimise the bad days. We are convinced we’re on the right path to do well in the tournament.”

After the match Nagelsmann criticised his players for a lack of emotion, saying: “if you’re at the same emotional level as your opponent, the greater quality will prevail.”

The 36-year-old coach said his expectations for the match were simple.

“We’d like to win — that’d be good.” — AFP