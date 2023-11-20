KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — A total of 12 from the M3 League have been selected to under a week-long training with English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers FC (Wolves) in England under the “Dare to Dream” programme.

The Amateur Football League (AFL), in a statement today, said two of the players selected are from UiTM United, who emerged champions in the 2023 Al Ikhsan Cup, and all 12 players were picked on merit during the selection session organised by MBSB Bank and AFL last week.

The “Dare to Dream” programme is a continuity to the M3 League campaign, which is now known as the MBSB Bank Championship.

The players are expected to leave for England either at the end of January or early February 2024.

The AFL added that the selection session was handled by Wolves’ international project manager Joe Hunt, football and education coach Ryan Griffiths as well as football development coach Cody Harper.

“During the selection trials, the players had to get past six stipulated tests (challenges) covering all aspects of football, including speed, agility, technical skills as well as real-match simulation,” it said.

Meanwhile, AFL chief operating officer Mohd Raimi Fakri Mohd Fuad hopes that the 12 selected players will use the opportunity well, in addition to adding value to their career as footballers.

MBSB Bank chief executive officer Datuk Nor Azam M. Taib said it was a great honour to forge a collaboration with the AFL and Wolves in choosing the players who will undergo training at the Compton Park Training Ground in the United Kingdom.

“We are confident this approach can help showcase the young talent and football grassroots to be more successful and have a paradigm shift to the international level,” he said. — Bernama