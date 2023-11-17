KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Professional men’s doubles pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi are Malaysia’s sole survivors on a day three other representatives failed to make the semi-finals of the 2023 Japan Masters in Kumamoto.

In today’s quarter-finals at the Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium, Yew Sin-Ee Yi needed 43 minutes to dispose of Taiwanese twins Lee Fang-Chih-Lee Fang-Jen 21-19, 21-16 and advance to their third semi-finals this season, after the 2023 Swiss Open and 2023 Taipei Open.

The eighth seeds will take on the seventh seeds Li Yu Chen-Ou Xuan Yi in the last four after the Chinese pair downed Japan’s Akira Koga-Taichi Saito 21-19, 21-13 in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, top national women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah went down 13-21, 18-21 to home pair Rena Miyaura-Ayako Sakura.

Two national mixed doubles pairs — Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei and Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing — also crashed out in the quarter-finals of the Super 500 event.

Eighth seeds Tang Jie-Ee Wei lost for the third straight time to top seeds Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong of China, going down 14-21, 14-21.

It was also the end of the road for Kian Meng-Pei Jing, who lost 15-21, 16-21 to second seeds Yuta Watanabe-Arisa Higashino of Japan. — Bernama

