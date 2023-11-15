KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) through Esports Integrated (ESI) has introduced a special “KBS Sports Fund” with an allocation of RM250,000 to stimulate the local e-sports community and industry.

According to ESI, the fund is to encourage local e-sports industry players to organise more programmes, competitions and events to boost the country’s e-sports ecosystem.

“Small organisations, clubs, associations and companies that need financial assistance for the organisation of programmes, competitions and e-sports events are invited to apply from this fund,” ESI said in statement here today.

Through the fund, among the scope of events that can be applied for is the management of competitions or leagues that do not compete with other KBS fund applications such as Sports Matching Grants (GPS) and Community Sports Funds (DSK), preparation of players to participate in competitions other than sports events organised by KBS or government agencies, organisation of e-sports fairs and festivals and visa financing.

Advertisement

Among the conditions set include that the company or organisation (the applicant) must be registered under the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM), the Sports Commissioner’s Office (PJS) and the Registrar of Societies (ROS) while the maximum allocation considered for each application is limited up to only RM25,000.

“All programmes applied for based on the scope of the application must be organised before January 31, 2024,” said the statement.

Any party interested in applying for the fund can do so (from today) before a November 30 deadline by filling out the form at www.esportsintegrated.com/dana-esukan-kbs.

Advertisement

ESI is an initiative under KBS aimed at catalysing a vibrant, inclusive and sustainable electronic sports ecosystem in Malaysia. — Bernama