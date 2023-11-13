LONDON, Nov 13 — Cole Palmer has been rewarded for his Chelsea form this season with a late call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the team’s final two Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Southgate has added Palmer, Aston Villa centre-back Ezri Konsa and Manchester City defender Rico Lewis to his group for matches against Malta and North Macedonia following the withdrawals due to injury of James Maddison, Lewis Dunk and Callum Wilson.

Chelsea forward Palmer, who scored a stoppage-time equaliser from the penalty spot in Sunday’s thrilling 4-4 Premier League draw with Manchester City, was part of the England team that won the Under-21 European Championship in July.

The 21-year-old made a surprise £42 million (RM242 million) move from City to Chelsea in September in search of regular first-team football.

Advertisement

He has impressed at Stamford Bridge, scoring four goals so far for his new club.

England, who have already qualified for the Euro 2024 finals in Germany, host Malta at Wembley on Friday before facing North Macedonia away three days later. — AFP

Advertisement