SEPANG, Nov 9 — Reigning world champion, Francesco Bagnaia foresees an intense race in the 2023 Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix (MotoGP) at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) this weekend.

Not only that, the Ducati Lenovo Team rider said the impending rain come race day could present a formidable challenge for them to blaze the track.

“I can say that SIC is my favourite track and I always love to be here but I think I need some luck due to weather forecast (to shine),” he told a pre-event press conference here, today.

Just 13-points separate him and closest contender, Jorge Martin of Prima Pramac Racing in the championship standings, the Italian said past experiences could become key to relieve the pressure and maintain the lead with three rounds remaining.

(From left) Ducati Lenovo Team rider Francesco Bagnaia and Prima Pramac Racing rider Jorge Martin speak to the media during the 2023 Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix pre-event press conference at the Sepang International Circuit November 9, 2023. — Bernama pic

Currently topping the championship standings with 389 points, the 26-year-old-rider is facing competition from Martin with 376 points while Marco Bezzecchi from Mooney VR46 Racing Team sits third with 310 points.

Meanwhile, Martin, shared that a recent week-off in Bali, Indonesia had kept his cool when the season resumes tomorrow.

The Spaniard said winning back-to-back titles during the recent Asian leg in Indonesian GP followed by Thailand GP last month had boosted his confidence as he eagerly anticipates the Malaysian GP.

“‘I am super happy to get a week off. The feeling is finally back in Malaysia and I am looking forward to the race,” he said.

Bezzecchi, on the other hand, admitted that he was not in optimal condition after sustaining a right-shoulder injury during training earlier last month. My condition is still not 100 per cent because as soon as I put stress on the shoulder it will create a lot of problems,” he said.

Despite the challenges, the 24-year-old Italian remained determined to overcome obstacles and make his mark on the track.

The Malaysian GP will open the curtains with an independent test session tomorrow, followed by a qualifying session (Saturday) and race day on Sunday. — Bernama