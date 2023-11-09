SEPANG, Nov 9 — Rain is forecast to fall over the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) during the World Motorcycle Championships (MotoGP) at the Malaysian Grand Prix (GP) 2023 this weekend.

However, SIC chief executive officer Azhan Shafriman Hanif said they are prepared for any eventuality, including rescheduling races as happened at the recent Australian GP.

“There is a high chance of rain (this weekend) and anything can happen. Sometimes the forecast of rain does not come true.

Advertisement

“I hope the weather this Saturday (sprint race) and Sunday (race day) will permit us to proceed with the events,” he said.

He told reporters this after attending a table tennis match involving MotoGP riders, national players Choong Javen and Ho Ying, media practitioners and social media influencers here today.

Among the MotoGP riders who participated in the session were Alex Marquez, Luca Marini, Manuel Gonzalez Raul Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira.

Advertisement

Last month, the Australian GP at the Philip Island Circuit had to be conducted one day earlier than scheduled following forecasts of rain.

Azhan Shafriman said any revision to the schedule is up to Dorna Sports, the exclusive commercial and TV rights holder for MotoGP.

“The first thing we need to consider is the safety of the riders. If it rains too heavily and the track surface becomes unsafe, maybe Dorna Sports will make a decision,” he said.

He said 85 per cent of GP Malaysia tickets had been sold and SIC expected sales to increase until race day on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ying said it was exciting to share a venue with MotoGP racers and build friendships with them. — Bernama