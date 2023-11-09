BERLIN, Nov 9 — Harry Kane scored two goals in the final ten minutes to send Bayern Munich past Galatasaray 2-1 on Wednesday, booking the home side a spot in the Champions League knockouts.

Bayern had won their past 16 Champions League group stage matches in a row, but with scores locked at 0-0 with ten minutes remaining, the run looked set to end.

Kane however had other ideas, heading in a Joshua Kimmich free-kick, to put his side in front.

The goal survived two offside checks but Kane was not done, scoring again with four minutes remaining, to seal the victory and bring his tally to a remarkable 19 in 15 in all competitions since joining from Tottenham in the summer.

Cedric Bakambu scored deep into injury time to give the visitors hope, but Bayern held on for a one-goal victory.

Galatasaray, who had fought valiantly at home, with Bayern’s 3-1 win far less dominant than the scoreline suggested, again left empty handed, but can still qualify in the group with two games remaining.

“We expected a tough game after the away leg, but I thought we played better,” Kane told DAZN after the game.

“We improved in the second half... overall we deserved to win and I’m happy we qualified.”

Bayern lost Jamal Musiala late in the first half, the Germany forward signalling to the bench before limping from the field clutching his hamstring.

Kane said “unfortunately Jamal came off injured, hopefully it’s not too bad.”

Buoyed on by a fierce away following in the Bavarian capital, Galatasaray’s best phase came early in the second half, Canada defender Alphonso Davies lucky to avoid a second yellow for fouling Lucas Torreira.

The visitors had the ball in the net shortly after, but Torreira’s strike was chalked out for the narrowest of offsides.

With time ticking down, Kimmich floated a free-kick towards Kane, the England captain guiding the ball in for the opener.

Bayern’s celebrations were interrupted when the linesman signalled offside, but Kane’s goal was allowed.

Kane added his second when he tapped in a Mathys Tel pass from close range, to seal a 17th-straight victory and a spot in the Champions League knockout stages.

Galatasaray replied through Bakambu in the third minute of injury time, but the visitors had left their run too late against a clinical Bayern side.

Six-time winners Bayern have now gone 38 games unbeaten in the group stages, another Champions League record. — AFP