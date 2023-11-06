MILAN, Nov 6 — Benjamin Pavard will be out of action for at least a month after the France defender suffered a knee injury at the weekend, Inter Milan said on Monday.

Serie A leaders Inter said that Pavard “will have to wear a knee brace for three to four weeks before beginning rehabilitation work” after dislocating a ligament in his left knee in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Atalanta.

Inter did not say for how long Pavard would be sidelined but Italian media report that he might not return before the end of the year.

Pavard was stretchered from the field during the win at Atalanta which maintained Inter’s two-point lead in Italy’s top flight.

The 27-year-old will miss Wednesday’s trip to Salzburg in the Champions League as well as France’s final two Euro 2024 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Greece.

Les Bleus lead Group B by six points ahead of Greece and the Netherlands and have already secured a spot in next summer’s tournament in Germany.

A world champion with France in 2018 Pavard signed for Inter from Bayern Munich at the end of August. — AFP

