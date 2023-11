MADRID, Nov 2 — Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes has signed a new contract until 2028, the Spanish club said Thursday.

The Brazilian winger has agreed to extend his deal in the same week his compatriot Vinicius Junior also signed on at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2027.

“Real Madrid and Rodrygo have agreed the extension of the player’s contract, keeping him at the club until June 30, 2028,” said Madrid in a statement.

Rodrygo, 22, has struggled to hit top form this season but is a key player for Madrid, scoring a brace against Osasuna in May to win Los Blancos their first Copa del Rey trophy since 2014.

The attacker agreed to join Madrid in 2018 for €45 million (RM228 million) from Santos in Brazil, arriving in the Spanish capital in the summer of 2019, a year after Vinicius.

Rodrygo has scored 39 goals in 179 appearances for Marid across all competitions, winning two La Liga titles and the Champions League in 2022 among other silverware. — AFP

