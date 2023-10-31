KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — As expected, several heads rolled out of the Road to Gold (RTG) programme, including the national men’s hockey team, who failed to achieve their own gold medal target at the recent 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

The third RTG Committee meeting held today also decided to drop independent mixed doubles pairs Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai after a performance review.

Both pairs are out of the Race to Paris rankings, with Soon Huat-Shevon now ranked 16th and Kian Meng-Pei Jing ranked 24th.

RTG programme coordinator Datuk Stuart Ramalingam said the decision was made due the poor performances of the shuttlers, but hoped it will motivate them to perform better in the qualifiers and competitions they’re participating, to chase for tickets to Paris.

“The men’s hockey team (known as Speedy Tigers) was initially included in the programme based on their ninth position in the world ranking, but their ranking has since dropped to 12th and the squad failed to win the Asian Games gold, which offers a direct qualification to Paris.

“The RTG committee agreed to reinstate the Speedy Tigers, if their performance meets the expectations and qualifies for the Olympics in the next qualifying tournament, either in Muscat, Oman (January 15-21) or in Valencia, Spain (January 13-21) next year,” he said during a press conference here today.

Meanwhile, the only addition to the programme this time was weightlifter Mohamad Aniq Kasdan, who is ranked 10th in the Olympic Qualification Ranking.

“Aniq is only 21, there’s a lot of potential we see in him to better his personal best of 291kg,” he added.

The committee also decided not to include diver Bertrand Rhodict Lises and shooter Johnathan Wong, who have already qualified for the Paris Olympics, into the RTG, but will assist them through the Olympic Games Incentive Scheme (SISO), as well as provide support via the existing Podium Programme.

Bertrand would also receive additional allowances for his success in winning the Asian Games bronze medal in the men’s 10m synchronised platform (Enrique Maccartney Harold), and the National Sports Council (NSC) would design a special programme for the 18-year-old.

“Sailor Nur Shazrin Latif who qualified for Paris after winning the gold medal in the ILCA 6 event during the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, would also be given a raise in his allowance for the gold medal as well as receive additional incentives for earning a ticket to Paris, under SISO.

Another Hangzhou gold medallist, Qabil Ambak Mahamad Fathil who triumphed in the dressage event, is not included in the RTG since the equestrian rider has no intention to compete in the Paris qualifiers, Stuart said.

In another development, since squash has been approved for making its debut in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the RTG Committee has tasked squash legend and committee member Datuk Nicol David to lead strategic plans for the racquet sport into the RTG programme in future.

RTG is an elite athlete programme launched in March towards achieving the country’s first gold medal in the Olympic Games in Paris and LA Games.

Latest RTG athletes list:

Aaron Chia (Badminton)

Soh Wooi Yik (Badminton)

Pearly Tan (Badminton)

M. Thinaah (Badminton)

Chen Tang Jie (Badminton)

Toh Ee Wei (Badminton)

Ng Tze Yong (Badminton)

Lee Zii Jia (Badminton)

Ong Yew Sin (Badminton)

Teo Ee Yi (Badminton)

Datuk Azizulhasni Awang (Cycling)

Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Cycling)

Datuk Pandelela Rinong (Diving)

Nur Dhabitah Sabri (Diving)

Mohamad Aniq Kasdan (Weightlifting) — Bernama