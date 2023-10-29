KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — The issue of financial problems affecting the salary payments of players and officials has the potential to jeopardise the Malaysian Football League’s (MFL) plans to maintain the number of teams competing in the Super League next season.

This was acknowledged by MFL chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Stuart Ramalingam who considered the Super League structure with the participation of 14 teams at the moment to be the best ever implemented.

Taking into account the issue of financial problems faced by teams, which is again a hot topic, Stuart said the MFL will do anything, including reducing the number of teams competing in order to maintain the image of the league.

“This season’s league competition was supposed to have 16 teams, Melaka United and Sarawak United FC were eliminated due to their internal problems.

“So if an issue arises, we (MFL) will have to reduce to 13 teams (next season), if it has to happen, it has to happen,” Stuart, who wants as many as 14 teams to remain in the competition next season, said when commenting after the closing ceremony of the 2023 Malaysia Teqball League here today.

Meanwhile, Stuart confirmed that two teams are in a financial knot, one of which is Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC, thus denying claims by some quarters on social media that half of the competing teams are in a monetary bind.

He also praised the initiative of the Canaries’ owner Tan Sri Dr Mohd Daud Bakar who had the courage to come forward yesterday to explain the financial problems faced by the team, which resulted in outstanding salary payments for players and officials since August.

According to Stuart, he has also held a meeting with KDA FC CEO Khamal Idris Ali recently to discuss how to help the two-time Super League champions.

“KDA is not a repeat offender, we will give space to the team to solve this problem internally,” said the former secretary-general of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM). — Bernama