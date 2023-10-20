KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — National men’s singles professional Lee Zii Jia got a walkover to the quarter-finals of the Denmark Open yesterday.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) in a brief statement informed that Zii Jia’s opponent, Viktor Axelsen, had to withdraw due to an injury to his left leg.

“Top seed Viktor Axelsen has withdrawn from the Denmark Open 2023 due to an injury to his left foot. His round of 16 opponent Lee Zii Jia is through to the quarterfinals,” according to BWF.

Meanwhile, Axelsen, who is also the number one player in the world, expressed his disappointment at not being able to play in front of the home crowd.

“It wouldn’t be safe for me to play. I hope to start my rehabilitation quickly and effectively so I can get back on court as soon as possible,” he said.

Awaiting Zii Jia in the quarter-final is Kenta Nishimoto from Japan, who eliminated Taiwan’s Chou Tien Chen 10-21, 21-19, 21-14 in the second round tonight. — AFP