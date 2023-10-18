LONDON, Oct 18 — Harry Maguire has criticised supporters who jeered Jordan Henderson during international matches at Wembley, saying “proper England fans don’t boo players”.

Henderson was booed off the pitch during Friday’s 1-0 friendly win over Australia, admitting it was “disappointing” to be on the receiving end of a negative reaction.

The 33-year-old came under fire when he swapped his role as Liverpool skipper for the Saudi Pro League, joining Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq in July.

The midfielder had been a high-profile supporter of LGBTQ rights during his time at Anfield and last month apologised for any hurt he caused by moving to a country where homosexuality is illegal.

There were murmurs when Henderson’s name was read out before the Australia clash but a vocal minority audibly jeered when he was replaced in the second half and a smattering of boos were heard as he came off the bench in Tuesday’s 3-1 Euro 2024 qualifying win over Italy.

Maguire, who has been jeered by Manchester United and England supporters, said those who did turn on Henderson “aren’t England fans”.

“Proper England fans don’t boo players,” he told Sky Sports.

“Don’t boo players who dedicate their life to play and do everything they can to make this country have good memories and special moments for them and the fans and their families.

“I know a lot of top, top England fans and I know the England fans who have been with me ever since my debut.

“They’re right behind me and they’re right behind Jordan as well.

“You heard a lot of cheers and yes, a few jeers, but they aren’t England fans.”

Henderson, who was named captain against the Socceroos, and Maguire are likely to retain the faith of Gareth Southgate despite some negative reactions as the England boss said on the eve of the Italy game he could not pick his team on a “popularity contest”. — AFP