HANGZHOU, Sept 25 — The Malaysia eSports team will make history by winning the country’s first medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

With electronic sports (eSports) being held for the first time as a medal event at the Asian Games, the national team have successfully entered the Arena of Valor final after defeating Vietnam 2-0 in the semi-finals at China Hangzhou eSports Centre today (September 25) here.

The team comprising Lai Chia Chien, Nicholas Ng Khai Shuan, Ong Jun Yang, Eng Jun Hao, Yong Zhan Quan and Chong Han Hui managed to beat their opponents comprising Nguyen Thi Phuong Yen, Nguyen Sy Tuan Linh, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Nguyen Duc Viet, Dang Huynh Truong and Huynh Phuong Ngan.

The final, which will take place tomorrow (September 26), will see Malaysia take on the winners of the semi-finals between China and Thailand.

Malaysian national team coach Low Jia Cheng said the squad performed excellently to overcome Vietnam who gave a good performance today.

“We will go all out tomorrow in our chase for the gold medal, although we are already guaranteed a medal. Everything is progressing well, and hopefully we will win tomorrow even though we may be up against a strong team from the host nation,” Low said today.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, who was on hand to support the team, praised the national squad’s performance as they withstood the pressure to continue its progress to the final.

“An outstanding performance from our team. I hope their success becomes an example to other Malaysian athletes who want to be the best in Asia,” she said.

eSports was a demonstration sport at the 2018 Jakarta Palembang Asian Games. — Bernama