BERLIN, Aug 16 — Croatia international Lovro Majer has moved to Wolfsburg from French side Rennes for a reported fee of €25 million (RM126 million), the German club announced today.

The midfielder signed with the Wolves until 2028. The reported transfer fee is the third highest in Wolfsburg history.

Majer, 25, played 62 times for the Ligue 1 side, scoring six goals and helping them to qualify for the Europa League twice.

The former Dinamo Zagreb player said he was “really happy that my transfer to Wolfsburg and the Bundesliga has worked out”, telling the club website “I can hardly wait to finally kick things off.”

Majer played in each of Croatia’s seven matches as they took third at the Qatar World Cup, usually featuring from the bench.

He has 22 caps for Croatia, having scored four goals.

Wolfsburg sporting director Sebastian Schindzielorz said “it is no secret that Lovro has been high on our list for a while”.

“He is a creative, technically very gifted player who has proved his worth over the past two years in France.”

Wolfsburg had been looking for additional midfielders after selling Germany international Felix Nmecha to Borussia Dortmund in July for €30 million. — AFP