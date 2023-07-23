ISKANDAR PUTERI, July 23 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) midfielder Nathaniel Shio Hong Wan is happy for scoring the opening goal but says their success in retaining the FA Cup last night was due to good team work.

The 23-year-old said everyone played a role in the victory at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here, and credit should also be given to all his teammates, especially goal keeper Ahmad Syihan Hazmi Mohamed.

“Obviously, it was a really tough game. KL City FC was a very tough opponent; they made it hard for us by creating their own chances but luckily Syihan saved us.

“But in the second half, we started to play with more intensity. We had more chances and I could feel the momentum coming. So, obviously I was lucky the ball went in but it could have been anyone else,” he said at the post-match press conference.

The Southern Tigers defeated KL City 2-0 to retain the FA Cup, having won it last year and in 2016.

Nathaniel scored in the 66th minute when he let fly a powerful shot from 25 metres out which ricocheted off the post and into the net, while Leandro Velazquez doubled the score in the 74th minute.

Meanwhile, KL City FC goalkeeper Kevin Ray Mendoza Hansen said it was a difficult game against a strong team and Nathaniel’s long-range shot had caught him by surprise.

However, he praised his team’s defence for staving off JDT’s attacks, especially in the first half.

“JDT is a really good team, but I think in the first 65 minutes we played really well. Of course, we were defending a lot but we had our chances,” he said. — Bernama