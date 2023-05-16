PHNOM PENH, May 16 ― After missing out on a final ticket in men’s singles at the 2023 SEA Games here, national shuttler Leong Jun Hao is now looking forward to making things right in the Malaysia Masters 2023 next week.

The world number 64 said he hoped to make the cut to the Malaysia Masters main draw as he is scheduled to play in the qualifying round of the tournament, which will be held at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur from May 23 to 28.

Despite winning only bronze in the men’s singles individual event, the 23-year-old player believed that his 21-16, 21-13 victory over Malaysia Masters reigning champion Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo in the men’s team final last Thursday had boosted his confidence to play against high rank players in the future.

On his overall performance at the biennial games, the Kuala Lumpur-born shuttler said his achievement was decent as he also managed to help Malaysia win silver in the men’s team event where they lost to Indonesia 1-3 in the final.

“I will discuss with my coach to rectify my shortcomings here. I also hope to be more consistent after this,” he said when met at the Morodok Techo Badminton Hall here.

Another national men’s singles player, Lee Shun Yang, was quite pleased with his performance in Cambodia after enduring a poor start in the games, losing two matches in the team event.

The 21-year-old lost 13-21, 21-16, 7-21 to Vietnam’s Le Duc Phat in the quarter-finals and 17-21, 9-21 to Christian Adinata of Indonesia in the final.

Shun Yang also hoped to improve his mental strength so that he can better handle pressure in the crucial stages of a game.

The world number 95 is targeting to reach the quarter-finals on his next assignment in the Thailand Open in Bangkok from May 30 to June 4.

Jun Hao and Shun Yang had to share bronze after coming up short against Adinata and Chico respectively in the last four yesterday.

Jun Hao, who was in good form heading into the semi-finals, went down 19-21, 12-21 to Adinata while Shun Yang lost 15-21, 18-21 to Chico. ― Bernama