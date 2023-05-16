PHNOM PENH, May 16 — The National women’s hockey squad emulated the success of the men’s team by crushing Thailand 4-1 in the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games field hockey final at the Morodok Techo National Stadium here today to add another gold medal to the country’s overall tally.

The gold won by the women’s hockey team was the fourth gold medal won by the Malaysian contingent today and the country’s 34th gold medal in the games on the penultimate day of the biennial games that draws down its curtain tomorrow.

In the action on the ground, Thailand shocked the Malaysian camp by taking the lead as early as the fourth minute through Natthakarn Aunjai’s field goal but coach Mohd Nasihin Nubli Ibrahim’s charges sprang into action immediately and drew level two minutes later as Siti Nur Arfah Mohd Nor converted a penalty corner.

Nuraini Abdul Rashid gave Malaysia the lead in the 18th minute from yet another penalty corner before Nurmaizatul Hanim Syafi Shiek Fuad added her name on the scoresheet with another penalty corner strike in the 29th minute.

The Malaysian Tigress grew in confidence and dominated the action after the third goal and it was not long before the fourth goal arrived.

Malaysia earned yet another penalty corner in the 41st minute and Nur Afiqah Syahzani Azhar made it 4-1 to secure the gold as the scoreline remained unchanged until the final whistle.

The gold earned today ended a six-year wait for the country to emulate the success of the gold medal winning feat during the 2017 edition hosted in Kuala Lumpur.

Hockey was not included in the 2019 games hosted by the Philippines and in the 2021 edition hosted by Vietnam last year.

“The Thailand players came well prepared for the games, especially after their training stint in South Korea but we managed to display good team work and the players showed a lot of commitment and fighting spirit to achieve victory,” said Mohd Nasihin.

The men’s hockey team had earlier beaten Singapore 3-0 to win the gold medal. — Bernama