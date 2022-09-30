Callum Wilson has been out for a month with a thigh injury but manager Eddie Howe said he is ready to return along with midfielder Bruno Guimaraes who also had a thigh injury. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 30 — Newcastle United will have striker Callum Wilson back in their squad for tomorrow’s Premier League trip to Fulham but new signing Alexander Isak is unlikely to be involved.

Wilson has been out for a month with a thigh injury but manager Eddie Howe said he is ready to return along with midfielder Bruno Guimaraes who also had a thigh injury.

Allan Saint-Maximin also has a chance of being involved against Fulham, according to Howe.

“Callum has trained for around 10 days with us now. He’s in a good place,” Howe told reporters. “Every time he comes back from an injury he does the work, doesn’t cut corners.

“It will be a huge boost for the players to have Callum in the group with his positive energy. He is a big player for us, no doubt about that.”

Guimaraes has also been training with the squad, said Howe.

“We were concerned for Bruno, but he’s come back. The scan was good so he has trained and trained well,” he said.

Isak picked up a thigh injury while on international duty with Sweden and returned early to his club.

“The scan doesn’t look too bad so we aren’t overly concerned that it’s a long injury. With any muscle injury there’s always a slight caution and you have to be careful,” Howe said.

Chris Wood is also a doubt for Newcastle after injuring his ribs on international duty with New Zealand.

Tenth-placed Newcastle are without a win in their last six Premier League games, drawing five of them.

Fulham have made an impressive start and are sixth. — Reuters