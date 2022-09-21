Monza won their first ever match in the Italian top flight at the weekend, stunning Juventus 1-0. — AFP pic

MILAN, Sept 21 — Former Italy defender Andrea Ranocchia terminated his contract with Monza today, three months after signing for the Serie A club.

“Andrea Ranocchia agreed to terminate his contract with the Club,” Monza said in a short statement.

The 34-year-old was Monza’s first signing after securing promotion to Serie A for the first time in their history as the club owned by Silvio Berlusconi went on a summer spending spree.

One-time Inter Milan captain Ranocchia signed a two-year deal with Monza but sprained his ankle and fractured his fibula as they were thumped 4-0 at Napoli in August.

Monza won their first ever match in the Italian top flight at the weekend, stunning Juventus 1-0.

That historic win under new coach Raffaele Palladino moved Monza off the bottom of the table and into 18th place. — AFP