JOHOR BARU, Sept 19 — The Tunku Panglima of Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim is currently in third place in the Australian GT with 105 points.

The Royal Press Office (RPO) in a statement today said Tunku Panglima Johor displayed a good performance in the third round of GT World Challenge Australia at the Sandown Circuit in Melbourne which ended yesterday.

“Tunku Abdul Rahman and teammate Shane Van Gisbergen won the first race (on Saturday) with excellent driving despite the rain and fought hard before finishing the second race (yesterday) in third place,” read the statement.

The next round of the 2022 season will take place at The Bend Motorsport Park Circuit in South Australia from October 14-16. — Bernama