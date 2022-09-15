Paul Pogba and his brother Mathias Pogba (left) walk on the pitch prior to a football match between All Star France and Guinea at the Vallee du Cher Stadium in Tours, central France December 29, 2019. — AFP pic

PARIS, Sept 15 — Mathias Pogba, the brother of France international Paul Pogba, is being temporarily detained and questioned by police, a source close to the investigation said on Wednesday, after the Juventus midfielder said he was the target of extortion attempts and threats.

“Mathias Pogba presented himself to the investigators in the early afternoon and was taken into custody,” the source said.

The formal probe follows preliminary investigations and will look into allegations of blackmail by an armed gang, kidnapping and membership of a criminal conspiracy.

Three other people are also in custody, the source said.

Temporary detention in France usually ends after 24 hours.

Paul Pogba, 29, has told the Paris prosecution office that he had been the target of extortion by childhood friends since March and paid €100,000 (RM450,436) to that group in the spring, judicial sources told Reuters this month.

Mathias Pogba denied the allegations in statements posted on social media. — Reuters