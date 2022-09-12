VfL Bochum coach Thomas Reis before the match against Schalke 04 at Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany, September 10, 2022. — Reuters pic

FRANKFURT, Sept 12 — German club VfL Bochum have dismissed coach Thomas Reis after six straight losses that left them bottom of the Bundesliga table and yet to garner a point, the side said today.

The 48-year-old has Bochum coursing through his veins as he played for them from 1995-2003.

“It should be clear to everyone that this decision is not easy for us,” said sports director Patrick Fabian.

“Thomas Reis has a connection to the club and the city that goes beyond the successful past three years.”

Assistant manager Markus Gellhaus was also dismissed. Coach of the under-19 side, Heiko Butscher, will take over as coach on an interim basis.

Reis was appointed in September 2019, guiding them to promotion to the Bundesliga in the 2020/21 season.

He is the second Bundesliga coach to be fired this season.

Last week, Bundesliga club RB Leipzig fired manager Domenico Tedesco, after a 4-1 home thrashing by Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk in their opening Champions League group match.

Former Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose was appointed in his place. — AFP