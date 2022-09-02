ALOR SETAR, Sept 2 — Kedah Darul Aman FC ended a three-match winless streak by beating Penang FC 1-0 in a Super League match, here today.

Cameroon import Ronald Ngah Wanja was the toast of the Kedah side by scoring the only goal of the match to ensure all three points for his side at the Darul Aman Stadium.

The first half ended in a stalemate although both sides displayed an attacking brand of football.

Playing in front of their home fans, it did not take long for Kedah to stamp their mark in the match after half time when Ronald swept in a cross from Mohd Al Hafiz Harun in the 55th minute to end his team’s winless streak.

Kedah had only managed to clinch one point in the last three matches.

The win however, did not help Kedah to improve on their position in the league table as the former league runner up remained in seventh spot with 21 points while Penang FC remained rooted in the bottom of the league table with seven points. — Bernama