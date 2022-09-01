Tonight’s result sees Sabah remain second in the table with 36 points from 17 matches, while KL City remained in fifth with 22 points from 16 matches. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 1 — Sabah FC drew 2-2 against Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC in Super League action at the Likas Stadium here tonight.

KL City took the lead in the fifth minute when defender Giancarlo Gallifuoco headed in a free kick from captain Paolo Josue.

Sabah then made several dangerous attempts on goal, but goalkeeper Kevin Ray Mendoza kept the home side at bay until halftime.

Dominic Tan equalised for Sabah two minutes into the second half, as Gallifuoco and Akram Mahinan failed to clear the ball in front of the goal.

Akram made up for the mistake when he headed in Josue’s free kick in the 61st minute to put the visitors back ahead.

Winger Saddil Ramdani emerged the hero for The Rhinos, as he restored parity with a left-footed free-kick in the 85th minute, after Gary Steven Robbat was brought down outside the box.

Tonight’s result sees Sabah remain second in the table with 36 points from 17 matches, while KL City remained in fifth with 22 points from 16 matches. — Bernama