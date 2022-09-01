File picture of Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh competing in the women’s high jump final during The World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 at the Stark Arena, in Belgrade, March 19, 2022. — AFP pic

LONDON, Sept 1 — The World Athletics Indoor Championships, scheduled to be held in Nanjing from March 17-19 in 2023, have been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic conditions in China, governing body World Athletics said today.

China reported 2,057 new Covid-19 cases for August 31, the National Health Commission said today.

Nanjing was initially selected to host the 2020 World Athletics Indoor Championships, which were first postponed until March 2021, and then to March 2023, as the pandemic continued.

World Athletics said the decision to postpone the 2023 event was taken with the agreement of both the Nanjing organising committee and the Chinese Athletics Association (CAA).

“We’re disappointed that we have had to postpone this event again due to circumstances beyond our control, but we have done so to give certainty to athletes and member federations preparing for the 2023 competition season,” said World Athletics president Sebastian Coe.

“Unfortunately, the timeframe will prevent us from relocating the 2023 event, but the indoor championships will return in 2024 in Glasgow.

“We have offered Nanjing the 2025 edition because we are mindful of the substantial preparations the LOC (local organising committee) has already done to host the event and we want to avoid potential financial losses for all parties.”

The bid process for the 2026 championships has also commenced. — Reuters