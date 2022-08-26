The sources said MACC had raided the offices of KLFA and Kuala Lumpur City FC (KL City) as part of its investigation after receiving reports alleging CBT involving KL City sponsorship money and KLFA Academy land in Desa Melawati. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will be calling up several witnesses soon to record their statements in connection with allegations of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and power abuse involving the Kuala Lumpur Football Association (KLFA), according to sources.

The sources said MACC had raided the offices of KLFA and Kuala Lumpur City FC (KL City) as part of its investigation after receiving reports alleging CBT involving KL City sponsorship money and KLFA Academy land in Desa Melawati here.

“Documents taken from the KLFA office last week have been sent to the forensic division for analysis.

“MACC will scrutinise the process of using the sponsorship funds to determine if procedures were followed,” said a source.

According to the source, the biggest sponsorship was from Kuala Lumpur City Hall, followed by several companies in Kuala Lumpur.

“However, investigations are still at the preliminary stage and MACC will call up several witnesses to help in the probe,” he said.

MACC senior director of investigation Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim, when contacted, confirmed that MACC was investigating KLFA under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

The KLFA office was raided by MACC officers last week on suspicion that there were elements of CBT and abuse of power involving KL City sponsorship money and KLFA Academy land in Desa Melawati worth millions of ringgit. — Bernama