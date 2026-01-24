BUTTERWORTH, Jan 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reminded all parties not to continue the cartel practices that burden the people through excessive price hikes across various sectors, including defence, healthcare, and construction.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said the existence of cartels not only puts pressure on the public but also causes wastage of government funds, hindering efforts to improve public facilities and essential services.

“Do not rely on cartels that oppress the people by raising prices excessively in sectors such as defence, healthcare, and construction,” he said in his speech at the launch of a new block at Seberang Jaya Hospital, Perai today.

He added that cartel dominance in procurement systems and specific markets leads to unreasonable price increases, making it harder for the government to allocate additional funds for development projects such as building hospitals, clinics, and public facilities in other areas.

He also emphasised that the government is committed to implementing governance reforms, including strengthening transparency in procurement processes to ensure public funds are not wasted or misused.

The prime minister highlighted the need for integrity in the national defence sector, stressing that procurement management must remain free from cartel influence.

He said this is essential for maintaining the credibility of the security forces and ensuring that every defence expenditure provides maximum benefit to the nation, including fostering the growth of local industries and enhancing the capabilities of strategic assets.

Anwar emphasised that the fight against cartels and the elimination of waste must be pursued across all ministries and departments, so that any savings can be redirected to benefit the public in the form of improved facilities, assistance, and enhanced well-being.

He also cautioned against using isolated incidents as a justification for penalising the entire Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) or security forces.

He recognised the immense sacrifices made by the hundreds of thousands of soldiers and police personnel stationed at borders, waters, and remote areas, whose efforts ensure the country’s security is safeguarded.

“I do not want one or two isolated cases to tarnish the reputation of the entire Armed Forces. Our nation remains peaceful because of their sacrifices,” he said.

The prime minister reiterated that the integrity and credibility of the security forces must be upheld, as they are vital to national stability and investor confidence in Malaysia’s economic outlook. — Bernama