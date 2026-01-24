KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Thousands of fans flooded Pavilion Kuala Lumpur yesterday, transforming the mall into a sea of anticipation for the arrival of the cast of the Hong Kong blockbuster Back to the Past, including stars Louis Koo, Raymond Lam, and Jessica Hsuan.

The event, held to celebrate the success of the long-awaited sequel to the 2001 TV series A Step into the Past, saw the mall’s Centre Court packed wall-to-wall, with queues snaking from the entrances.

Many fans, some of whom had travelled from as far as Sarawak and Singapore, waited for hours, proudly waving handmade signs.

The excitement was a testament to the deep emotional connection Malaysians have with the franchise.

Fans in the front row showcase signs for Raymond Lam, the actor who brought the character Chiu Poon to life. — Picture by Choo Choy May

“This was really our childhood growing up, it really anchors a lot of our memories,” said Chloe, a fan who travelled from Singapore primarily to see Lam, whom she has supported for 20 years.

Another fan’s devotion stood out: One 28-year-old secretary from Bintulu, Sarawak, who revealed she has watched the film a staggering 90 times in cinemas, even showing photos of her ticket collection as proof.

For 37-year-old DJ Xanna Tham, the event was “pure nostalgia.”

Having grown up with the original series, she said seeing the cast reunited for a sequel 25 years later felt “nothing short of surreal.”

Fans hold up signs showing love for Jessica Hsuan, who returned to portray Wu Ting-fong in “Back to the Past”. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Shortly after 6.30pm, the stars arrived to a roar of cheers and screams, walking a red carpet to the main stage.

The actors expressed their heartfelt gratitude to their Malaysian fans for the overwhelming support.

The film’s success has been phenomenal since its New Year’s Eve release.

After breaking the RM10 million mark in just 11 days, it has now grossed over RM13.5 million at the Malaysian box office, proving that a beloved story can still capture hearts decades later.