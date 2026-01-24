BUTTERWORTH, Jan 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged Malaysians to cut back on sugar.

He said unhealthy eating habits, particularly high sugar intake, are a major contributor to the rising public health burden, placing added pressure on the national healthcare system.

“Sugar consumption in Malaysia is among the highest in Asia. Although the government spends a lot on healthcare, we need to encourage healthy eating to prevent people from getting various illnesses,” he said in his speech at the launch of a new block at Seberang Jaya Hospital, Perai today.

Anwar said awareness campaigns on reducing sugar intake should be intensified, including by offering healthier food and drink options in hospitals and government premises.

He also suggested limiting sugary drinks in all hospitals and serving official government functions with food and beverages containing minimal sugar, as a means of educating the public.

In addition, he said hospitals and clinics should play a more active role by displaying posters and clear health messages to raise awareness about the dangers of excessive sugar consumption.

On the new block at Seberang Jaya Hospital, the Prime Minister said it is a significant addition to strengthen healthcare service capacity in Seberang Perai and surrounding areas, reflecting the government’s commitment to providing more effective, timely and accessible treatment for the public. — Bernama