JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 24 — A crane operator was confirmed dead after being found unconscious inside a tower crane at a height of 45m at Residensi Puncak Austin here yesterday morning.

Tebrau Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) operation commander Noor Azhan Ahmad said they received an emergency call about the incident at 9.51am, prompting the deployment of two Fire Rescue Tenders with a strength of 13 personnel from the Tebrau BBP and Johor Jaya BBP to the scene.

He said a bucket stretcher and rope set were utilised to establish a system to bring the victim down safely.

“The victim, identified as Muhamad Aliff Ishak, 33, was later handed over to personnel from Hospital Sultan Ismail here before being confirmed dead by a medical officer,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Meanwhile, Johor Bahru South District Police chief ACP Raub Selamat confirmed a report had been received regarding the incident.

He said the incident was reported to have occurred today at 9.18am.

According to him, an initial examination of the victim’s body found no signs of injury or elements of crime.

“The Sultan Ismail Hospital has confirmed that the victim died at the scene and the body has been sent to the hospital’s Forensic Unit for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death,” he said in a statement today.

The case has been classified as sudden death (SDR) pending the official post-mortem report. — Bernama