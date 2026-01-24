KUCHING, Jan 24 — Sarawak Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has hinted at a possible Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between FC Barcelona and the Sarawak government that could be inked by March this year.

The proposed MoU seeks collaboration with FC Barcelona to enhance Sarawak’s sporting development, particularly in football, with the objective of elevating the state’s sports ecosystem to international standards.

This follows Abdul Karim’s official working visit to Spain last October, during which he visited FC Barcelona to learn from Catalonia’s integrated ecosystem that intertwines sports, culture and tourism.

“During the trip to Barcelona we went to see the top management of FC Barcelona. I was very surprised that they want to collaborate with Sarawak.

“Actually, I have briefed Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg) that they want collaboration. Actually, they wanted to have some kind of MoU to be signed by March this year, if possible.

“Where they are prepared to come over to assist not just in soccer (football) but in other sports,” he said when speaking at Majlis Kesinambungan Budi, the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Entrepreneur Development dinner, at a hotel here last night.

He attributed the global recognition accorded to Sarawak to the state’s consistent efforts over the years.

“Whether it’s in the sports sector, the youth sector, or other ministries, I think we have to place ourselves at a certain level to ensure that we live up to that impression of how global leaders now view us,” he remarked.

On the programme, Abdul Karim highlighted the ministry’s achievements last year, citing the Bronze Award in the Sarawak Civil Service Quality Award, being listed as the ministry with the highest usage of the CACTUS system (for mail and registry management), as well as the successful organisation of its programmes and activities.

He also conferred the Excellent Service Award (APC) on 24 ministry staff members, and presented appreciation awards to seven retirees and five transferring ministry staff.

Also present were Deputy Ministers Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu and Datuk Ripin Lamat, as well as the ministry’s permanent secretary Dzulkornain Masron. — The Borneo Post