BUTTERWORTH, Jan 24 — The government has successfully saved over RM900 million in the past two years by implementing the Generic Medicine Policy in the healthcare sector.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the policy promotes the use of generic medicines in both public and private healthcare to ensure the public has access to affordable, high-quality medicines, without compromising safety or effectiveness.

“The prime minister has frequently emphasised the importance of savings, and he has mentioned this since I resumed my position in this second term. Action has already been taken,” he said after the official opening of a new block at Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ) in Perai here today.

The event was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Also present were Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, Steven Sim.

In line with the policy, Dzulkefly added that the clinical community, including specialists and healthcare practitioners, is encouraged to prioritise prescribing generic medicines.

He explained that generic medicines undergo rigorous testing, including bioequivalence studies, to ensure they are equivalent to the original medicines (originator) in terms of effectiveness and safety.

He urged the public not to doubt the use of generic medicines, as they are on par with their branded counterparts.

“Just because generic medicines are cheaper, it doesn’t mean they are unsafe or ineffective. This is a mental shift or paradigm that the public needs to understand.

“The safety and effectiveness are not compromised when experts and clinicians prescribe generic drugs,” he added.

On the topic of delays in Ministry of Health projects, Dzulkefly said the ministry works closely with the Public Works Department (JKR) to monitor project progress, particularly for those identified as problematic.

He personally chairs the Development Committee meetings every two to three months to review the status of all projects, including their progress, challenges, and to report to the Cabinet.

“We are aware of the situation and collaborate with JKR, whether at the federal or state level, where JKR is the implementing agency and we are the client. We focus on expediting the projects, but ultimately, it is the Works Ministry or JKR that will make the final decision. As clients, we offer suggestions and considerations for them to make informed decisions,” he said.

Dzulkefly highlighted that some hospital projects, including in Sabah and Sarawak, have faced severe delays, citing the Putrajaya Hospital and Papar Hospital, which both took over 10 years to complete.

He stressed that contractors must meet their responsibilities and complete projects within the agreed timeframes, as long delays are unacceptable. — Bernama