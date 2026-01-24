IPOH, Jan 24 — Zharif Iman, 19, would not have imagined that the RM50 spending money his late father, Inspector Khairil Azhar Kamaruddin, a senior officer of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) VAT 69 Commando Unit had transferred to him via online transfer would be the last gift he would receive from his father.

Khairil Azhar died on Thursday (January 22) during a diving exercise on Mataking Island, Semporna in Sabah.

Zharif Iman, the eldest in the family, said that the night before his father passed away, he managed to contact the deceased to ask for some pocket money before he went to sit for the Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) examination.

The student from Kolej Tingkatan Enam Seri Putra said that the last time he heard his father’s voice was before he went for training to Sabah on Dec 15.

“I didn’t realise that gift was the last one from my father. At that time, I was only thinking about going to school and taking the exams,” he said when met after Khairil Azhar’s burial at the Masjid Jamek Tanjung Rambutan Muslim Cemetery here yesterday.

Khairil Azhar, who was 45 years old, left behind a widow and three children, aged between 11 and 19.

Meanwhile, Zharif Iman said he was informed about his father’s death after completing his Business Studies paper, as the teachers and family members decided not to inform him earlier.

He also expressed his desire to join the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

“My father would always tell me that if I wanted to be like him, I had to be strong and brave. So I made up my mind to be like my father, even if it wasn’t in the same uniform.

“My dream is to fly a helicopter one day and to show my father, but I won’t be able to fulfil that wish because he’s no longer with us,” he added. — Bernama