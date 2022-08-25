In the Asean Zone final, KL City downed Indonesia’s PSM Makassar 5-2 to emerge champions and qualify for the inter-zone semi-final playoffs. — Picture from Facebook/Kuala Lumpur City

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — The Kuala Lumpur Football Association (KLFA) have lodged a police report in connection with the commotion that occurred at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras after the end of yesterday’s Asean Zone final of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup.

KLFA president Khalid Abdul Samad said he was aware of the incident, which allegedly involved supporters of Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC and PSM Makassar, and would leave it to the police to take further action.

“I am extremely disappointed and angry with the incident that occurred last night... I describe it as being carried out by a group of troublemakers. I also want to deny that neither the KLFA nor the KL team was involved in the incident.

“Just when we are enjoying success, such an incident has happened and, to me, it’s just unfortunate... we will never compromise on such incidents,” he told a media conference here today.

Khalid also claimed that there were irresponsible parties out to tarnish the KLFA and KL team’s image and name by igniting the incident.

“The incident was created with the aim of tarnishing the association’s name and due to envy over the success enjoyed by the KL team,” he said.

Earlier, several video clips, which had gone viral on social media, depicted scenes of the commotion and fights that occurred outside the stadium last night.

In the videos, the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel could be seen trying to break up the fights.

In the Asean Zone final, KL City downed Indonesia’s PSM Makassar 5-2 to emerge champions and qualify for the inter-zone semi-final playoffs.

Based on AFC’s official website, KL City are scheduled to face India’s ATK Mohun Bagan. — Bernama