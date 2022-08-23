KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Federal Territories (FT) Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim has been appointed as the Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC patron, which also carries the position of club president.

Kuala Lumpur Football Association (KLFA), in a statement today, said Shahidan would act as the guardian of the club and an advisor on any football-related matters.

KLFA president Khalid Abdul Samad, an opposition lawmaker and former FT Minister, said Shahidan’s appointment would be a testament to creating unity through football.

“This signifies the role of sports, football in particular, as a unifying force where people of different political affiliations such as myself and Shahidan, can come together for the betterment of football in Kuala Lumpur.

“It is sincerely believed that through Shahidan’s role as the KL City FC president, together, we can bring the club to a higher level of success and achievement,” he said.

Shahidan is also the president of Malaysia Swimming (MS) and Malaysia Athletics Federation (MAF). — Bernama