MELAKA, Jan 24 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has reminded leaders and the Muslim community to always uphold integrity and to avoid corruption and abuse of power, especially when entrusted with positions of power.

He said the ultimate test of a person comes not in hardship, but in how they conduct themselves when granted power, wealth, and positions of authority.

“We may endure hardship successfully, but many fail when Allah SWT grants positions of power and comfort,” he said in his speech at a programme with students of Kompleks Anak Yatim/Miskin Fatimah Al-Zaharah (Kayfaz) in Bukit Katil here today.

Also present were state Tourism, Heritage, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman; state Education, Higher Education and Religious Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman; and Kayfaz manager Nur Atiqah Abd Karim.

In the context of leadership and politics, Ahmad Zahid said wisdom and good morals must go hand in hand in every decision made.

“In leadership, there must be wisdom and good moral values, including knowing when to act and when to remain silent,” he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister also called on the community to increase charitable deeds and assist the less fortunate as a means of gaining blessings in life.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid, who arrived at Kayfaz at 11.22am on a high-powered motorcycle, handed out food kits to 38 residents of the complex. — Bernama