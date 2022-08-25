KL City thrashed Makassar to qualify for the AFC Cup inter-zone semi-final playoffs. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC made history last night when they downed Indonesia’s PSM Makassar 5-2 in the Asean Zone final of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup.

What made their win sweeter was that they did it in front of 2,905 supporters at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras here and, thus, qualify for the inter-zone semi-final playoffs.

In an evenly-matched first half, it was the home team who opened accounts through Romel Morales in the 32nd minute.

KL then doubled their lead in first-half added time through Ghanian import Jordan Mintah, who slammed home a cross from Romel.

Things then went from bad to worse for PSM Makassar, who are coached by Bernardo Tavares, at the start of the second half after their defender fouled KL midfielder Zhafri Yahya in the box and the referee pointed to the spot.

Paulo Josue stepped up to cooly slot home the penalty to make it 3-0 for KL.

Undaunted, PSM Makassar redoubled their efforts and it paid off when Yakob Sayuri pulled one back for them in the 57th minute.

Inspired, PSM Makassar went on the offensive and narrowed the deficit in the 62nd minute through Akbar Tanjung.

That goal was the wake-up call KL needed as they tightened up their backline and went in search of more goals, which duly came courtesy of Paulo in the 85th minute.

Hadin Azman then wrapped up the proceedings for KL when he scored from the spot in injury time for a comprehensive win. — Bernama