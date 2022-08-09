KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC were eliminated from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup after losing 1-2 to Indonesian club PSM Makassar in the Asean Zone semi-finals at Stadium Kapten I Wayan Dipta in Bali tonight.

The home team stole an early march in the 31st minute when Yakob Sayuri latched on to Muhammad Rizky Pratama’s pass to put the team ahead in the first half.

PSM Makassar consolidated their position when Yuran Fernandes scored in the 54th minute, but eight minutes later, he was shown the red card following a second yellow card, dealing a blow to the team left to play with 10 players.

Fernandes’ send-off gave the upper-hand to KDA FC, who are coached by Aidil Sharin Sahak, and they almost reduced the deficit through Muhammad Al Hafiz Harun’s attempt in the 81st minute but his thunderous shot only rattled the goal post.

Muhammad Fayadh Mohd Zulkifli Amin gave hope to the Canaries squad with a goal in the 86th minute but it was not good enough as the Kedah team had to accept defeat, which ended their run in the AFC campaign this season.

Another PSM Makassar player Agung Mannan was shown the red card at the end of injury time.

Meanwhile, another Malaysian team Kuala Lumpur City FC will play Vietnamese club Vietttel FC in the other AFC Cup semi-final at Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City tomorrow. — Bernama