Udinese's Destiny Udogie celebrates scoring their first goal against AC Milan at the San Siro, Milan February 25, 2022. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 17 — Tottenham Hotspur have signed Destiny Udogie from Udinese on a five-year deal but have loaned the highly-rated defender back to the Serie A club for the 2022-23 season, the Premier League side said on Tuesday.

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported that the 19-year-old Italy youth international was signed for an initial fee of around £15 million (RM81 million).

Udogie was impressive for the Italian side last season, with the 19-year-old left back making 37 appearances in all competitions and scoring five times.

Spurs invested heavily in the close season to bring in Richarlison, Yves Bissouma and Djed Spence while Ivan Perisic joined on a free transfer and Clement Lenglet was signed on loan.

Antonio Conte’s side are fourth in the table after two games and next host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. — Reuters