Sporting CP’s Matheus Nunes in action with Rio Ave’s Amine Oudrhiri at Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal, August 13, 2022. According to the reports, Wolves could pay Sporting a further £4.2 million in add-ons for the 23-year-old. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 16 — Wolverhampton Wanderers have agreed a deal to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes for a club-record fee of around £38 million (RM204 million), British media reported today.

According to the reports, Wolves could pay Sporting a further £4.2 million in add-ons for the 23-year-old.

The transfer fee would surpass the £35 million Wolves paid for forward Fabio Silva in 2020.

Nunes made 50 appearances for Sporting in all competitions last season as they finished second in Portugal’s Primeira Liga. He made his senior debut for Portugal in 2021 and has earned eight caps, scoring one goal.

After a defeat and a draw in their first two games of the new Premier League season, Wolves next travel to face Tottenham Hotspur. — Reuters