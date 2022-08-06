Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) President Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin (centre) at a press conference after the 58th FAM Annual Congress, Petaling Jaya, August 6, 2022. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Aug 6 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) will not only focus on individual aspects in the process to select the new coach for the national Under-23 (U-23) squad that will be announced soon.

Its president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said the process, headed by FAM technical director Scott O’Donell, will emphasise on the overall coaching line up similar to that of the senior Harimau Malaya squad.

According to him, he is confident the new coaching line up can raise the performance of the national junior squad to ensure the continuity of quality players in the national squad.

"After discussing with the national team, the technical department and the excos, we have almost identified not only individuals but also good staff. The technical director is finalising, almost 70 to 80 per cent,” he said at the 58th FAM Congress media conference here today.

He added the decision that would be announced latest at the end of the month was made in the interests of national football as the U-23 squad will face a very tight competition schedule next year.

He said FAM wanted the U-23 squad and the senior team to have great working relations, to share the same ideology and be on the same page.

Therefore, national head coach Kim Pan Gon’s views have been taken into consideration in determining the U-23 coaching line up, he added.

"Top. His input is very good....definitely he played a big role,” he said.

Hamidin had revealed in June that the U-23 squad would undergo change to strengthen the national senior team.

A month later, FAM decided to release former U-23 head coach Brad Maloney through a mutual agreement. — Bernama