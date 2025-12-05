KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — The Malaysian Sepak Takraw Federation (PSM) has set a major challenge for the national men’s squad to break Thailand’s dominance as they target two gold medals at the SEA Games Thailand 2025, which will be held from December 9 to 20.

PSM president Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan said Malaysia had proven that they could defeat their traditional rivals in major tournaments such as the World Cup and the Asian Championships.

He said that given this record, the target of beating Thailand in this edition is realistic, even though Thailand enjoy the advantage of playing on home ground.

“We have won SEA Games gold before, but without Thailand. This time, we will most likely meet Thailand in the final because they are the hosts and are entering every event. So it would be the sweetest and most satisfying achievement if we win gold.

“What I meant is that we want SEA Games gold by defeating Thailand, and it is not impossible because history has proven that, especially in the regu event, we can beat them. We have won the World Cup and the Asian Championships, including in the quadrant event,” he said.

He said this when met at the national sepak takraw players’ gathering and dinner for the SEA Games Thailand 2025 here last night.

The national camp is targeting two gold medals — in the men’s regu and men’s quadrant events — and a place in the final of the men’s team regu at the competition, which will be held at the Nakhon Pathom Stadium Gymnasium.

Commenting on the decision to schedule the men’s team regu as the opening medal event instead of the final one as in previous editions, Mohd Sumali did not rule out the possibility that it may be part of the hosts’ strategy and psychological gameplay.

He said the situation could also work to Malaysia’s advantage if the team secures gold in the opening event, boosting morale to achieve their overall targets.

“We have been waiting for a long time after several attempts to break down Thailand’s ‘great wall’ in the team regu… if we can break through in this first event, I think we may succeed in the others as well,” he said.

Malaysia returned from the 2023 edition in Cambodia with four silvers and four bronzes, improving on the three silvers and two bronzes won in Hanoi in 2021, and the two silvers and one bronze won in the Philippines in 2019.

The last time the national sepak takraw squad won a gold medal was at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur Games, in the men’s regu event. — Bernama