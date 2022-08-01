Sabah FC player FC Jose Embalo tries to get past Melaka United FC defender during the Super League match in Kota Kinabalu, July 31, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Two goals, including a goal in the last minute by former national team striker Mohd Amri Yahya, ensured Sabah FC scored a vital 2-1 victory over Melaka United FC in a Super League match played at the Likas Stadium in Kota Kinabalu last night.

The 41-year-old, who was brought on as a substitute in the second half, repaid manager Datuk Ong Kim Swee’s faith in him when he scored the equaliser followed by a dramatic winner at the end of the game.

In the action that took place in heavy rain and a waterlogged pitch, the visiting team drew first blood in the 24th minute through Ifedayo Olusegun who pounced on a rebound.

Kim Swee’s decision to bring in Mohd Amri paid dividends when the veteran striker scored in the 65th minute with a right volley off an Alto Linus pass.

Just as the match seemed destined to end in a draw, Mohd Amri emerged Sabah’s hero by scoring off Muhammad Farhan Roslan’s cross in added time of the second half.

However, before the final whistle, the game was marred by red cards to Melaka player Ahmad Haziq Puad and Sabah’s Rawilson Batuil for rough play.

The three points saw the Rhinos squad now in second position with 31 points after 14 matches played, only one point behind league leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) who have two games in hand.

Meanwhile, the same happened at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium (MBPJ) when substitute striker Sean Eugene Selvaraj emerged as the hero of Negeri Sembilan FC which came back from two goals down to defeat Selangor FC 3-2.

The Red Giants comfortably had taken the lead through Herlison Caion’s goal as early as the eighth minute before Yazan Al-Arab headed in the second goal in the 30th minute from a free kick.

Negeri Sembilan’s revival comeback began in the 66th minute after striker Gustavo Dos Santos converted a free kick, followed by his header in the 80th minute which tied the score before Sean fired home a shot from outside the box for the winning goal in the 88th minute.

Meanwhile, Sarawak United FC recorded their fourth win of the season after overcoming bottom team Penang FC 3-2 at City Stadium in Georgetown.

The Premier League’s only match saw leaders Kelantan FC continue to strengthen their position at the top after defeating Kuching City FC 2-0 at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Baru. — Bernama