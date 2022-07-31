Four out of the five squash players marched into the third round of the Commonwealth Games. — Bernama pic

BIRMINGHAM, July 31 — It was a bountiful day for the national squash camp when four out of the five players in action in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games today marched into the third round.

While Aifa Azman, Rachel Arnold and Chan Yiwen cleared their second-round matches in straight sets, Ivan Yuen Chee Wern faced a sterner test at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre here.

Aifa led the way when she disposed of India’s Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla 11-8, 11-7, 11-7 in the women’s singles event.

The 20-year-old Aifa is set to face Canadian Hollie Naughton in the third round.

Rachel then followed in Aifa’s footsteps when she overcame Pakistan’s Amna Fayyaz 11-3, 11-2, 11-5 to set up a third-round date against Tesni Evans of Wales.

Yiwen then became the third Malaysian woman to clear the second round when she dispatched Faiza Zahar of Pakistan 11-3, 11-6, 11-5 to set up a third-round meeting against England’s Sarah-Jane Perry.

In men’s singles, Ivan had to slog to get past Australian Rhys Dowling 11-9, 9-11, 11-5, 11-4.

Ivan will take on Scotland’s Greg Lobban in the next round.

There was, however, no such luck for another Malaysian when Mohammad Syafiq Mohd Kamal failed to get past the second round of the men’s singles, losing 8-11, 3-11, 11-7, 7-11 to Welshman Emyr Evans.

The third round will be held on July 31. — Bernama