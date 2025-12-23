KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — KTM Komuter and Electric Train Service (ETS) operations have been disrupted following a fallen tree incident that damaged overhead line equipment between the Sungkai and Slim River routes at 4.20pm yesterday, according to Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB).

KTMB stated yesterday that the incident caused 12 cantilever tubes to break, subsequently affecting the power supply for train operations along that stretch. According to KTMB, the incident has impacted 12 ETS Services and KTM Komuter Services along the Tanjung Malim–Port Klang–Tanjung Malim route.

The statement noted that clearing works at the site were successfully completed at 6.53pm.

“Currently, repair works on the electrification system are being actively carried out by the KTMB technical team in collaboration with relevant parties to ensure train operations can be restored safely and as quickly as possible,” the statement read.

KTMB also announced the latest operational updates for ETS services:

The statement added that the KL Sentral and Segamat services will terminate at the Slim River Station. Passengers will be transferred via bus to the Sungkai Station to continue their journeys to their respective destinations.

From Padang Besar and Butterworth, services will terminate at the Sungkai Station. Passengers will be transferred via bus to the Slim River Station to continue their journeys.

Meanwhile, KTM Komuter services for the Tanjung Malim–Port Klang–Tanjung Malim route are operating as usual but are expected to face delays.

According to KTMB, ETS passengers who choose not to continue their journey due to delays exceeding two hours are eligible to apply for a full fare refund at nearby station ticket counters, subject to existing terms and conditions.

KTMB added that notifications regarding delays have been sent to affected passengers via SMS as a preliminary notice. Passengers requiring further assistance can seek help from station staff on duty or contact the KTMB Call Centre at 03-9779 1200. — Bernama