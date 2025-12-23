KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Anticipating a favorable ruling from the Kuala Lumpur High Court that would allow him to return home, former premier Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak had already packed up some of his belonging, his son Nizar said.

“When I met my father, I saw that he was initially cheerful in the morning, and he had packed some of his belongings,” Nizar shared on his TikTok.

The family’s hopes were dashed when the court delivered its verdict.

Nizar expressed disappointment, noting that they had long fought for house arrest since early last year, after personally receiving a copy of a royal addendum from His Highness, the Pahang sultan. “The document really exists. The decree really exists,” he emphasised.

He also claimed that the document had been “hidden.”

Keputusan hari ini amat mengecewakan dan melukakan hati kami sekeluarga apabila titah adendum melibatkan ayahanda saya, Dato' Sri Najib Tun Razak, terus dipertikaikan dan tidak dilaksanakan sewajarnya, seolah-olah satu titah boleh diketepikan tanpa rasa ihsan dan keadilan; kami tidak menuntut keistimewaan, hanya menuntut penghormatan terhadap titah yang telah dizahirkan, dan kami percaya kebenaran serta keadilan tidak akan selama-lamanya disenyapkan.

On the previous day, judge Alice Loke dismissed Najib’s judicial review, ruling that the addendum order did not comply with the procedures outlined in Article 42 of the Federal Constitution, which governs the exercise of pardon powers.

“The exercise of the prerogative of mercy under Article 42 must be made by adhering to the procedures stipulated,” she stated.

Following the decision, Nizar addressed those celebrating the outcome, describing it as a major political victory and questioning what has been achieved for the people beyond the “conviction of a Malay politician.”

Nizar ended the video statement by saying that their family would not rest until his father was free.