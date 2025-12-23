KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — A temporary disruption to a global passenger processing system used by multiple airlines worldwide may affect check-in and boarding procedures at Malaysia Airports, the airport operator said in a Facebook post 30 minutes ago.

According to Malaysia Airports, airlines at its airports have activated contingency procedures, with airport staff on hand to assist passengers where needed.

The situation is being closely monitored across all airports, with passenger safety and comfort remaining the top priority.

Self-service kiosks are reportedly fully operational, enabling travellers to print boarding passes and baggage tags.

Passengers are advised to follow instructions from airline and airport personnel at the terminal, check with their airlines for the latest flight schedules, and make use of online check-in where available.

Malaysia Airports assured that it is managing the situation in coordination with airlines to minimise disruption.