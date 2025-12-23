IPOH, Dec 23 — Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh is reportedly set to attend the Bukit Bintang lighting ceremony in Kuala Lumpur on January 3 as part of the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said today.

Nga said he had received confirmation that Yeoh would attend with her husband, Jean Todt, the former chief executive officer of Ferrari, according to a report in The Star.

He reprotedly added that the ceremony is jointly organised by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government, Tourism Malaysia and Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

“Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will officiate the event, and it will be broadcast live on RTM,” he was quoted as saying.

He reportedly said the programme will include the inaugural Bukit Bintang Parade involving 20 contingents, performances by singer Faizal Tahir, interactions with “Abang Sado Bomba”, fireworks and cultural performances by Istana Budaya.

The event will reprotedly take place in the evening of January 3 in front of Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and will be open to the public.